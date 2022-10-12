NYC man released without bail for McDonald’s ax attack arrested again and released without bail

A 31-year-old New York City man who was arrested and released without bail last month after terrorizing McDonald’s patrons with an ax was arrested again this week for graffiti, stealing a bike and evading police, and was again released without bail.

Michael Palacios was approached by police Sunday evening after being spotted spraying graffiti in Brooklyn, prompting him to snatch an expensive bike from a nearby coffee shop and lead officers on a chase before eventually being arrested, New York Post reported.

The bike, valued at $3,500, was damaged during the chase, the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital. The department says Palacios was found in possession of graffiti paraphernalia, and authorities suspect he is also responsible for another graffiti incident in Queens in June.

Palacios was charged with grand larceny, two counts of criminal mischief, possession of stolen property, making graffiti and possession of graffiti instruments. Palacios was also charged for the graffiti incident in June.

MOTHER OF NYC MURDER VICTIM DEMANDS CITY LEADERS GET TOUGH ON CRIME: WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO KEEP OUR KIDS SAFE?

New York Post reported that Palacios was released without bail on Monday.

The incident comes the month after Palacios was involved in a viral melee in a Lower East Side McDonald’s where he was seen arguing with a group of men before pulling an ax out of his backpack and smashing a glass partition and pointing the ax at various customers.

NEW YORK CRIME WAVE: GOP GOV NOMINEE LEE ZELDIN SAYS FIRST ACT WILL BE FIRING ALVIN BRAGG

Palacios was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, three counts of menacing, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and then released without bail.

After being released following the McDonald’s rampage, Palacios told New York Post he is not “unhinged” or a “loose cannon” and claimed he showed “composure” during the chaos.

“I’m not psychotic,” Palacios said. “I just did what anybody would do when being pummeled. What would you do? Take out your phone and call 911?”

NY ‘GREEN GOBLIN’ SUBWAY ASSAULT SUSPECT ARRESTED, RELEASED WITHOUT BAIL

“Everybody’s talking about how I should be in jail,” Palacios added. “I did my 18 hours, bro. What else do you want? Why do I have to be in jail? I’m not going to make it a race thing just because I’m big and Black.”

Some local politicians, including Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, highlighted the McDonald’s attack as evidence of flaws in the state’s controversial bail reform law and rising crime in the nation’s largest city.

“Just another day in Kathy Hochul’s New York,” Zeldin tweeted after the attack. “After we fire Hochul on November 8th, we are taking back our streets!”