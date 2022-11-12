NYC man steals subway rider’s bag, slashes face of victim who confronted him

The New York City Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of committing a robbery Friday at the Union Square subway station.

Authorities said a 27-year-old man was riding a southbound “N” train at around 3:47 p.m. ET.

When the doors of the subway train opened at the 14th Street station, an unknown man grabbed his bag and began to walk on the southbound platform.

The bag contained construction tools and a pair of boots, and the approximate total value of its contents was $420.

The victim followed the man in an attempt to retrieve the property.

However, following a verbal dispute, the man who had stolen his property slashed the left side of his face with a knife.

He promptly fled the scene.

Emergency medical services respond to the scene and treated the man for a minor laceration.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls to the NYPD are strictly confidential.