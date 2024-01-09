NYC Mayor Adams denies firing a gun at school as described in his book

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is working to remove his child-rearing advice book from circulation, saying it contains inaccurate stories from his childhood.

Adams is claiming that an anecdote about firing a gun at a group of his friends at school did not happen, despite being included in his book “Don’t Let It Happen.”

“I pointed what I thought was a toy gun at my group of friends and pulled the trigger,” Adams wrote in the book. “A round discharged, and only by the grace of God and my poor aim did the bullet miss my friends. The incident scared me so much that I dropped the gun and ran.”

NEW YORK MAYOR ERIC ADAMS ACKNOWLEDGES SOME MIGRANTS COMMITTING CRIMES: ‘THERE WAS A ROBBERY PATTERN’

At the press conference where he disputed his own book, the New York City mayor said the story made it into the final book due to a lack of oversight.

“The co-author of the book may have misunderstood,” Adams said on Monday.

“There was an incident in school, someone pointed what they thought was a toy gun,” he continued. “That book never got into print because it never went through the proofreading aspect of it.”

‘CHAOS’ AND ‘FURY’ IN NYC AS OFFICIALS LOSE FAITH IN MAYOR ERIC ADAMS OVER MIGRANT CRISIS: REPORT

“Don’t Let It Happen” is intended to guide parents in recognizing when their children are engaging in dangerous behavior. Adams asserted in the introduction that “all of the incidents in this book are true.”

The mayor’s office says they are working to remove the book from circulation due to the allegedly inaccurate passage.

“The mayor has already contacted the publisher, who is working to take the book out of circulation,” spokesperson Charles Lutvak told the press via email.

The questionable passage came to light after literary magazine Byline unearthed the book earlier this month.

“Don’t Let It Happen” is still available for purchase on Amazon at the time of this report.