NYC mayor says all boroughs will host migrants: ‘No one gets a pass’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that every New York City community would see asylum seekers in the coming days.

“Staten Island and other communities, they are going to – everyone is going to see asylum seekers. So, all the calls that I’m getting from elected officials, all the calls that I’m hearing from people of saying, you know, ‘Please, not here…’ That just can’t happen. This is a citywide crisis and all of us are going to be impacted. Staten Island is going to be impacted like the other four boroughs.”

On Friday, the mayor declared a state of emergency over the approximately 18,000 migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable.”

Adams said that the city expects to spend at least $1 billion by the end of the fiscal year on the crisis and that it would surpass the highest number of people in recorded history in its shelter system.

TEXAS GOV. GREG ABBOTT CRITICIZES NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS FOR TICKETING BUSES CARRYING MIGRANTS

“We have not asked for this. There was never any agreement to take on the job of supporting thousands of asylum seekers. This responsibility was simply handed to us without warning as buses began showing up. There is no playbook for this, no precedent,” he noted then. “But despite all this, our city’s response has been nothing short of heroic. From setting up welcome centers, organizing housing, health care and transportation, New York City agencies and their community partners have done great work in the face of overwhelming need.”

Adams said Tuesday that he believed New York would “start seeing some of the influx of assistance” it needs, and his office had been communicating with federal state partners.

In addition, he said he would be visiting a facility that is being set up for migrants on Randall’s Island, in addition to other emergency shelters.

The mayor noted that some of the “loudest” elected voices on the issue have been “the least benevolent.”

“No, you can’t have it both ways. Either we’re in this together, or we’re not. And, I’m not listening to that. No one gets a pass during an emergency. Everyone must do their share. And, if they’re willing to stand up and hold a press conference in a district and say, ‘we don’t want any asylum seekers here,’ then they can do that. If not, we’re going to look at any available space to find it,” he said.

NEW YORK CITY RECEIVES 2 MORE BUSLOADS OF MIGRANT ‘ASYLUM SEEKERS’

“But, far too many of the loudest have become silent when it’s time to do what they have been advocating for. That’s what’s interesting,” Adams added.

Responding to a question about migrants who had been sent to Staten Island, the mayor said he could not give people a month’s heads up and that he wasn’t sure people understand the “seriousness of this moment.”