NYC Migrant crisis: Boy, 11, dies after found unresponsive in migrant shelter with bad reputation

An 11-year-old boy has died after he was found unresponsive at a New York City hotel used as a migrant shelter, police said.

The boy was discovered unconscious in the lobby of the Stratford Arms Hotel on the Upper West side on Monday, a New York Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

At around 5:09 p.m., NYPD responded to a 911 call and found the unresponsive child in the hotel lobby.

“EMS responded and transported the male to Mount Sinai West Hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” NYPD said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

The boy has not yet been identified. An NYPD investigation is ongoing.

The Stratford Arms Hotel, located on West 70th Street, was designated a “humanitarian relief center” by New York City Mayor Eric Adams in June and is being used as a temporary shelter to house migrant families.

City resources have been stretched thin as a consequence of the migrant crisis, with the Adams administration turning to hotels and anywhere they can to find housing for the tens of thousands of asylum seekers who have arrived since last year.

The Stratford Arms and other locations at 205 and 207 West 85th Street serve more than 800 migrants in 516 rooms, according to the mayor’s office.

In September, 500 single adult males were transferred out of the Stratford Arms as the facility transferred to service families with children and women.

Before the transfer, local residents complained that migrants housed at the hotel were disturbing the neighborhood with rampant prostitution and flagrant violations of city code, including use of unlicensed motorbikes.

“Hookers are coming and going. In the mornings, you see prostitutes coming out of the building,” Lady Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta said in August. Germanotta lives a block from the hotel. “The worst part’s at night. The noise. It starts at about 10 o’clock, and it’ll go until 4 in the morning. Playing music and racing their motocross and motorbikes up and down the streets,” he told the New York Post.

Adams visited Washington, D.C., last week, where he met with federal lawmakers and afterwards declared that the federal government will not intervene to help cities like New York handle migrants.

The mayor acknowledged New Yorkers are upset the migrant crisis has taken “resources that should go to the day-to-day services of running this city,” but said, “We did not walk out from D.C. with any level of optimism that anything is going to drastically change.”

“It is clear that for the time being, this crisis is going to be carried by the cities,” he said at City Hall on Friday. “Here in New York City, as you know, we had a very painful November plan that we had to produce, and now we’re looking forward for the direction of how do we address a $7 billion budget deficit that we have to address in January.”

New York City has seen more than 140,000 migrants come in since last year, which has left the city’s social services overwhelmed and forced deep budget cuts to policing, sanitation and education.

