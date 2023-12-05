NYC moped driver dies after being struck by 3 vehicles, dragged half-mile in Bronx

An 18-year-old moped rider was struck by several vehicles on a New York City freeway on Monday, and his body was dragged about a half-mile before being discovered, the NYPD said.

The victim, Joseph Anthony Ruiz, was riding his moped eastbound on the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx at around 9:20 a.m., and as he approached Jerome Avenue, he collided with the rear left corner of a black Honda minivan.

Ruiz then hit the right side of a tractor-trailer before falling to the pavement and under the trailer.

He was then struck by the rear tire of the tractor-trailer before being hit by a Dodge Charger, which then dragged the man about a half-mile off the expressway and onto the next exit ramp at E. 175th St. and Webster Ave., police told Fox News Digital.

A woman driving the Honda minivan remained on the scene while the tractor-trailer driver and the Dodge driver took off.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene after suffering severe head and body trauma.

The victim lived on 214th Street in Williamsbridge, in the Bronx.

There have been no arrests at the time of this report, and the investigation remains ongoing.