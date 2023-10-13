NYC officials beef up police presence for Friday ‘global day of Jihad’ despite ‘no specific, credible threats’

As Hamas leadership calls for a “global day of Jihad” on Friday, New York City officials are beefing up the metropolitan’s police presence despite there not being any specific or credible threats.

In a statement Thursday, the New York City Police Department said, “There are no specific, credible threats to New York City.

“We are aware of the concern that postings circulating online have caused, and we have increased our uniform deployments at large gatherings and cultural sites to ensure public safety out of an abundance of caution,” the statement concluded.

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS BLAME ISRAEL FOR HAMAS TERROR ATTACK IN ‘REPUGNANT’ DEMONSTRATIONS

On Thursday evening, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joined New York City Mayor Eric Adams and city faith leaders to speak with reporters about the added precautions.

Adams reiterated there was no specific or credible threat to NYC at this time, though he was aware of protests planned for Friday and of Hamas’ global call to action.

Still, a surge of uniformed NYPD officers will be spread throughout the city at places like public, private and religious schools, houses of worship and in Jewish neighborhoods.

HAMAS, HEZBOLLAH SAY IRAN HELPED PLAN DEADLY ATTACK ON ISRAEL: REPORT

Adams also said public schools are not scheduled to be closed, nor will yeshivas and private schools.

He urged New Yorkers, “if you see something, do something,” by calling the police — a spin on the traditional phrase seen around the city, “if you see something, say something.”

Hochul said she has been and will continue to be in contact with the White House and Department of Homeland Security with regard to planned protests on Friday.

IRAN-LINKED TERRORISTS, GUERILLAS SURROUND ISRAEL: HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THEM

In preparation for the protests, Hochul said she has activated the state’s Homeland Security, Counter Terrorism Unit, Hate Crimes Task Force, and State Police, adding she is ready to activate that National Guard if needed.

National Guard members will patrol mass transit areas in conjunction with the MTA.

“Those who seek to use Hamas’ violence justification for violence of their own, we have no tolerance for your hate,” Hochul said. “I condemn violence of every kind in New York, and I want to be clear, when I say every kind, that’s exactly what I mean.”

US NAVY MOVING WARSHIPS, AIRCRAFT CLOSER TO ISRAEL AMID HAMAS WAR

Hochul added she is outraged by reports of attacks on Jewish New Yorkers as well as Palestinian New Yorkers.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Cell told reporters every member of the department will be ready and in uniform on Friday, when asked about a planned protest in Time Square.

He said officers will be in Time Square like they have been all week to “keep the peace,” adding the NYPD will not tolerate any violence.

FORMER HAMAS LEADER KHALED MESHAAL URGES MUSLIMS, GLOBALLY, TO PROTEST ISRAEL AND JOIN THE FIGHT

Like officials in New York, the Capitol Police in Washington, D.C. are enhancing security ahead of Friday’s protests.

“We are enhancing security throughout the Capitol Complex,” the U.S. Capitol Police said. “Some of what we are doing will be visible, but for safety reasons, we cannot provide the public details about all of the resources that we are putting into protecting the Congress.”

The statement added that dedicated teams are working around the clock to coordinate efforts with local law enforcement officials and intelligence agencies across the country “to keep everyone safe.”

Likewise, law enforcement officials in Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles issued statements of reassurance and vigilance.

‘SQUAD’ DEMS FACE BACKLASH CALLING FOR ‘CEASEFIRE’ AFTER ISRAEL ATTACKS: ‘CAN’T MERELY CONDEMN TERRORISM’

The FBI is also taking steps to ensure the safety of Americans, and said it is aware and will be monitoring Friday’s global action.

In a statement, the FBI said it was working closely with law enforcement partners across the U.S. to share information, as well as identify and disrupt threats that may emerge.

“As always, we take seriously any tips or leads we receive regarding potential threats and investigate them rigorously to determine their credibility,” the FBI said. “The FBI encourages members of the public to remain vigilant and report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.”