NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square

Officials in New York City say that a man jumped from a luxury hotel in Times Square on Friday.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person on Friday at 11:24 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, the spokesperson said that a 38-year-old man was found in front of the Row hotel and said that he had injuries “indicative from a fall from an elevated position.”

Emergency medical workers pronounced the man dead.

NYC JUDGE RULES ON POLYAMOROUS RELATIONSHIPS: PERHAPS ‘TIME HAS ARRIVED’

A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said that it received a report after someone jumped from the building.

Officials are investigating the incident.