NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square
October 8, 2022/
Officials in New York City say that a man jumped from a luxury hotel in Times Square on Friday.
A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person on Friday at 11:24 a.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, the spokesperson said that a 38-year-old man was found in front of the Row hotel and said that he had injuries “indicative from a fall from an elevated position.”
Emergency medical workers pronounced the man dead.
A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said that it received a report after someone jumped from the building.
Officials are investigating the incident.
