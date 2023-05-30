NYC parents of 3-year-old girl charged in toddler’s homicide: reports

The New York City parents of a 3-year-old girl whose body was discovered on Sunday night, have been charged in the death of their daughter, according to reports.

New York Police Department officials said 23-year-old Damien Comager, the girl’s father, was charged with murder, manslaughter and the concealment of a human corpse, Fox 5 New York reported.

The news outlet also reported that 20-year-old Ivana Paolozzi, the girl’s mother, faces one count each of concealment of a human corpse and obstruction of governmental administration.

According to police, officers found the 3-year-old’s body in a wooded area near the Major Deegan Expressway and W 161st Street in the Bronx at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The toddler’s home address is listed as a shelter located near the scene where she was found.

Fox 5 reported that as Comager walked out of the 44th precinct Monday night, he told reporters, “I love my daughter. I’m sorry. It was a mistake.”

Police have not provided details about how the 3-year-old girl’s body was discovered or what led to her death. But police made it clear the parents are responsible and ruled the toddler’s death a homicide.