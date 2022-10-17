NYC plagued with large increase in rat sightings: report

New York City data shows rat sightings have spiked.

According to FOX 5, rodent sightings are up 70% from the same time two years ago.

More than 21,500 sightings were reported to the Big Apple’s 3-1-1 service request line between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30.

That number has risen by 18,601 rat calls from last year.

RATS FOUND IN DAYCARE CENTER USED BY FAMILIES OF HOUSE MEMBERS: REPORT

Through April, people called in some 7,400 rat sightings.

The station said that the City Council is expected to vote on a rat action plan this month.

The multi-pronged plan includes $22 million for basket service and nearly $5 million for rat mitigation.

However, according to FOX 5, experts say the investment in mitigation is not nearly enough.

It includes rat mitigation zones and pre-construction rat plans.

PEST CONTROL: CITIES DEPLOY BIRTH CONTROL TO FIGHT RAT INFESTATIONS

In July, the Department of Sanitation asked residents to put trash bags on curbs later, with exceptions for refuse in cans or bins, according to WNBC.

In August, Mayor Eric Adams announced a new plan to demolish abandoned dining sheds.

“These deserted dining sheds have become eyesores for neighbors and havens for rats, and we are going to tear them down, ” he said. “And, with this initiative, we are also taking the essential step toward a permanent Open Restaurants program that all New Yorkers can be proud of every day. I want to say it loud and clear: Outdoor dining is here to stay.”

Adams also announced padlocked curbside trash bins.

Rats can survive on less than an ounce of food a day.

In 2021, 13 people were hospitalized due to leptospirosis, a condition that attacks the kidneys and liver.

One person died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.