NYC police begin knocking down the doors of illegal brothels, starting in Queens

New York City police took action against sex trafficking on Thursday, targeting six establishments allegedly engaged in prostitution in Queens. Prostitution is against the law in New York.

NYPD officers were seen on video cracking down on one establishment at 95th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, with NYC Mayor Eric Adams leading the way.

“I was proud to join @NYPD115Pct tonight on an important quality of life enforcement operation to shut down six establishments that were breaking the law and perpetuating prostitution,” Adams said in a post on X.

Adams spoke to reporters after the raid and said the conditions he saw inside were “inhumane.”

He said the number of single beds inside made it clear that sex trafficking was taking place, which was bringing down the quality of life in the community.

“Sex trafficking is real, and these horrid conditions just makes it clear why the New York City Police Department — we’re not just gonna sit idly by and pretend that it does not happen,” Adams said. “This is not just some fast-food restaurant.”

Adams gave credit to Councilman Francisco Moya, who represents the community on the City Council.

NYPD Chief John Chell also thanked Moya for “pushing the buttons and getting this going,” as sex trafficking has been going on for years in the community.

“For this community, this is what they want to see. The councilman represents this community,” Chell said. “Sex trafficking is terrible. The city’s not going to tolerate it.”

The chief also said the department had plans to hit other locations, vowing not to stop until it was under control.

Specifically, NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry told reporters the Police Department was planning to hit six or seven more locations on Thursday.

He sent a message to the people operating illegal brothels or sex shops after the first of several was shut down.

“We will come, we will send our undercovers in, we will do everything within the law to shut you down,” Daughtry said. “If you open up again under a different name, we’re going to repeat the process again, come back, and shut you down again.”

As he stood and watched the community, Daughtry said he witnessed families walking around with their kids.

“You have women out here scantily dressed,” he said. “Do you want your kids to see that? This is unacceptable. The residents have spoken. We have heard them, and this is the result of the residents in Corona and East Elmhurst. This is the results. This is the first location, and we’re just getting started.”