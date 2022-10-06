NYC police car hits ‘multiple’ people in the Bronx, extent of injuries unknown: officials
A New York City Police Department car hit a group of people in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at about 3 p.m. when an NYPD car hit a civilian vehicle at the intersection of Westchester Avenue and Hole Avenue, according to a police department spokesperson, who said that the police car mounted a curb and struck multiple people.
An investigation into the incident is underway, and the spokesperson didn’t reveal the conditions of the individuals who were injured.
