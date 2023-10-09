NYC protest rally for Palestinians blames Israel for deadly Hamas attack amid retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza

Protests continued Monday as groups took to the streets to support Palestinians and to condemn Israel over retaliatory airstrikes and military operations after a surprise deadly attack by Hamas against Israeli civilians over the weekend.

Despite U.S. support for Israel, an important ally in the Middle East, in the wake of the deadly attacks, there has been a surge of support for Palestinians in several American cities.

In New York City, supporters for Israel and the Palestinians gathered Monday as Israel battles Hamas terrorist fighters and targets Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“When Palestine is under attack. What do we do?” asked one demonstrator.

“We fight back,” a small crowd replied.

Shouting between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters could be heard on the street as police officers tried to prevent both sides from confronting each other. Several confrontations occurred, but authorities quickly broke them up.

On Sunday, a protest in New York organized by the Democratic Socialists of America – a group that boasts six members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including members of “the Squad” – took place in Times Square and then advanced down 42nd Street to Bryant Park, close to the Israeli Consulate.

The DSA was almost universally condemned by Democrats and Republicans alike.

The DSA laid the blame for the attack at Israel’s feet, posting on social media: “Today’s events are a direct result of Israel’s apartheid regime – a regime that receives billions in funding from the United States.”

Hamas launched thousands of missiles at Israel and invaded towns along the Gaza border on Saturday, killing at least 700 people, a death toll not seen in Israel in decades, wounding thousands more and prompting Israel to declare war against the Iran-backed group. Hamas also took hostages, including young children, Israel has said.

The number those killed in the conflict has surpassed 1,600 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

Palestinian supporters are urging Israel to halt the killing of civilians as several buildings have been brought down and destroyed during continuous airstrikes on Hamas positions in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

Many Palestinian supporters have said the coverage of the conflict has been one-sided and claim their suffering is never amplified compared to that of their Israeli counterparts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told President Biden that a ground operation in the Gaza Strip is necessary after Hamas launched deadly strikes on his country.

“Israel is at war. We didn’t want this war,” he said Monday. “It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it.”

He said Hamas has “made a mistake of historic proportions. We will exact a price that will be remembered by them and Israel’s other enemies for decades to come.”

Clashes between pro-Israel and Palestinian supporters in Florida erupted Sunday. Demonstrators gathered in Tampa to voice support and opposition to one another. Several fights broke out as police officers tried to separate both sides.

In Kirkland, Washington, several skirmishes also occurred between both sides of the issue on Sunday as well.

