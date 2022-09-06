NYC public schools eliminate snow days, will go virtual during bad weather

Snow days are gone forever for New York City students.

New York City Public Schools will no longer announce snow days, and will instead shift to remote learning on days of severe weather.

According to New York law, students must attend a minimum of 180 days in school per year. Officials believe the shift from cancelations to remote learning will provide more opportunities for students to meet the quota.

“Over the years, the DOE introduced additional holiday observances as part of the school calendar, and has contractual obligations which limit the number of possible school days,” the city’s Department of Education said in a statement.

The department continued, “The pandemic has also created the ability to switch seamlessly to remote learning, and DOE central and schools have distributed hundreds of thousands of devices to ensure that learning can continue remotely during school closures.”

New York City Public Schools will open for classes on Sept. 8.

New York City charter school enrollment is booming while public school attendance is tanking.

New York public schools enrolled fewer students for the 2021-2022 school year, according to Chalkbeat.

According to the NYC Independent Budget Office, public school enrollment dropped more than 8% from 2020-2022 while the charter school population grew by nearly 7% in the same period.

