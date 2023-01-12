NYC reports spike in drug overdose deaths, with vast majority involving fentanyl

New York City experienced a significant uptick in drug overdoses over the course of 2021, with fentanyl being the drug detected in most cases, according to data released Thursday.

The figures released by the city’s Health Department said 2,668 people died from drug overdoses in 2021, a 78% increase from 2019 and a 27% uptick from 2020.

“These deaths are heartbreaking and many, if not most, are absolutely preventable,” Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement. “As a city we must use every evidence-based tool at our disposal to reach people with services and – most of all – support and compassion.”

Fentanyl, an opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, was detected in 80% of drug overdose deaths in 2021, health officials said. It was also the most common substance involved in such deaths in the city for the fifth consecutive year.

Much of the fentanyl making its way into the United States comes from Mexico with chemicals sourced from China, border officials have said.

Across the five boroughs, the Bronx had the highest rates of overdose death in 2021. Residents in the neighborhoods of Hunts Point-Mott Haven, Crotona-Tremont, and Highbridge-Morrisania was the highest overdose death rates citywide.

New Yorkers between the ages of 55 and 64 years and residents in poorer areas also experienced high rates and large increases in overdose deaths. Black New Yorkers had the highest rate of overdose deaths, the data shows.

In the first nine months of 2022, the administration of Mayor Eric Adams distributed over 32,000 fentanyl test strips to more than 5,500 people and launched a drug-checking pilot at syringe service programs to rapidly detect substances like xylazine that may be in the drug supply.

“As a society, stigma, shame, and fear have worsened the situation and delayed the deployment of proven solutions,” Health Commissioner Vasan said. “We must use these ever-worsening outcomes to combat this fear and to meet people where they are with care, and our team is working on an expanded response plan to continue fighting this crisis. This is what moral leadership looks like and what the moment demands.”