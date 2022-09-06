NYC serial sexual assault suspect from Mexico nabbed for string of attacks while stalking next victim: reports

An alleged sex fiend from Mexico was nabbed in a series of sexual assaults on women across New York City stretching back to June, including one incident where he allegedly licked a woman’s breasts, and another where he allegedly tore up a woman’s dress so forcefully that it ripped her underwear.

Damian Baeza Rendon, 20, works at a sushi bar and resides in East Harlem since coming to the U.S. from Mexico about a year ago, the New York Post reported.

He was allegedly stalking who could have been his fifth victim near E. 104th St. and Fifth Ave. outside of Central Park at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday when officers stopped him and brought him into custody, N.Y. Daily News reported.

So far, Baeza Rendon reportedly has been charged in three sexual assaults across Manhattan stretching back to June, and charges for a fourth were pending.

Police said Baeza Rendon was apprehended while carrying the same Adidas backpack he wore in the past three attacks, N.Y. Daily News reported.

The first groping attack happened at about 11:45 p.m. on June 28 on Manhattan’s Upper East Side where a 22-year-old was walking on E. 89th St. when the suspect came up from behind, pulled her blouse down off her shoulders and put his mouth on her breast before fleeing the scene, police said.

NYPD released video Friday showing that assault and footage of the about six-foot-tall suspect wearing a backward black baseball cap and black shirt.

About a month would pass before the suspect struck again at approximately 2:20 a.m. on July 31 in Lower Manhattan, where he allegedly grabbed a 30-year-old woman’s pelvis and privates on Greene Street in SOHO. The shaken victim reportedly refused medical attention.

About three weeks later, the suspect allegedly struck again in the Upper East Side, running up behind a 33-year-old woman walking home before 2 a.m. on East 98th Street. He allegedly pulled up her dress, tearing her underwear and groping her private parts before running away from the scene, police said.

At an arraignment hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on Sunday, he was ordered held on $200,000 cash bail for three counts of sexual abuse and one count of forcible touching.

He allegedly told arresting officers, “All I did was touch them,” according to the Post.

Prosecutors told a judge that one of the victims recalled Baeza Rendon “smiling as she screamed.”

“Since a woman was attacked and groped in Manhattan in June, [NYPD Special Victims Unit] detectives have been searching for the man responsible,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted Saturday. “Their work linked the suspect to three more incidents in that borough and the arrest this morning of a 20-year-old man who is now charged with sex abuse.”