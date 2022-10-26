NYC shootout between two groups in Bronx captured on video

The New York City Police Department has released a wild video showing two groups of people exchanging gunfire in the city’s Bronx borough.

The clip, which was captured around 5 p.m. Friday, begins with two individuals parking their dark blue Jeep on a street.

“As the individuals exited the car, a group of unidentified individuals began firing their guns multiple times at the two individuals,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The two individuals then displayed their firearms and began firing at the group.”

Police reported no injuries in the gun battle, and as of Wednesday, none of the people involved have been identified or caught.

Footage of the violence shows a man ducking for cover behind the Jeep as a bullet shatters the vehicle’s rear windshield.

He then makes his way to the front of the Jeep and appears to fire multiple rounds in the direction of a sidewalk.

The video ends with that man – who was wearing a dark jacket and pants and white shoes – getting back inside the Jeep and starting the engine.