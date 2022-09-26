NYC ski mask-wearing assassins gun down 17-year-old in broad daylight deadly shooting: police

New York City police say a group of masked men gunned down a 17-year-old male in the Bronx.

The group of five suspects wearing ski masks and dark clothing approached the teen at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Sunday near Beekman Ave. near E. 141st St. in Mott Haven on Sunday, according to the New York City Police Department. They opened fire, striking the victim in the chest, police said.

The 17-year-old was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities said the suspects fled the scene westbound on nearby Oak Terrace. No arrests were initially announced.

“When I came out of the store, I was headed home and heard two gunshots go off. I headed back and saw the kid stretched out on the floor and a group of people around him,” Thomas Fuller, 71, told New York Daily News, speculating that the violence was gang-related.

Police have not released a potential motive. Four shell casings were reportedly marked on the pavement.

In a separate incident earlier Sunday in the Bronx, police said a 35-year-old man whose SUV broke down near Bruckner Boulevard and E. 141st St was shot in the head as he sat in the cab of a tow truck.

A moped-riding suspect allegedly opened fire in the area around 1 a.m., police said. The victim was initially listed in critical condition.

CBS News reported that though homicides have declined in the Big Apple since last year, they are still up by 30% compared to New York City statistics before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.