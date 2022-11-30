NYC student facing terror, hate crime charges for college campus shooting threats released on no bail: reports

The New York City college student arrested on hate crime and terror-related charges for allegedly threatening a shooting on the university campus has reportedly been released without bail.

Din Bajrektarevic, 21, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, was charged with making a terroristic threat in connection to City College of New York, the founding institution of the City University of New York system, in Harlem, according to the New York Police Department.

At approximately 5:43 p.m. on Nov. 23, the evening before Thanksgiving, police received a 911 call from a 22-year-old student, who reported that Bajrektarevic, another student at the school, “made racially motivated terroristic threats towards him via text message,” an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Bajrektarevic was arrested two days later, on Nov. 25.

The fall academic calendar says the college was closed from Nov. 24 to 27.

The alleged threats reportedly included, “When I shoot up the school, know who is to blame.”

“The city will go to war you dumb n***** monkeys,” Bajrektarevic allegedly wrote to the fellow student, adding, “your brains will be left on the f****** pavement.”

The New York Post, citing court documents and sharing a screenshot of the text message chat, reported that Bajrektarevic also told the complainant, “Stop talking to white peoples.”

According to the Post, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office also brought additional charges of second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime, first-degree harassment as a hate crime and second-degree aggravated harassment. Yet, none of the offenses – neither those from prosecutors nor police — are eligible for bail under New York state’s controversial bail reform law.

Bajrektarevic was subsequently released on his own recognizance, the Post reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to the district attorney’s office for added comment on Wednesday but did not immediately receive a response.

He was reportedly first arrested in Harlem after spending Thanksgiving in New Jersey.

“There is no reason to believe the charged, suspended, and barred individual will attempt to come to campus,” City College of NY tweeted on Monday, as classes resumed after the holiday. “Nevertheless, please remain alert, and if seen on the CCNY campus: Call Public Safety: 212-650-7777 or call 911.”

“Law enforcement has acted on a threat to the campus. An individual has been charged, released, suspended and barred from campus,” the college added, directing students to check their emails. “Classes are in session today. As a precaution, additional CUNY Public Safety officers will be present.”