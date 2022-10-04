NYC subway attack: Gang of women in neon green bodysuits attack and rob 2 women

A gang of six women wearing neon green bodysuits beat and robbed two 19-year-old women on a New York City subway early Sunday in a bizarre caught-on-video attack.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on a Times Square subway train, police said.

Video posted online shows the six women aboard the train fighting with some passengers. At least one woman can be seen repeatedly punching a victim in her face while another appears to wrap her leg around a second victim and drag her to the floor.

The mother of one victim told the New York Post what happened on the train was “absolutely disgusting” and the gang in green needs to be held accountable.

NYC SUBWAY ATTACK VICTIM SLAMS CITY OFFICIALS OVER ‘DANGEROUS’ TRANSIT SYSTEM: ‘THERE’S NO HELP THERE’

“Animals belong behind bars,” said the mother, who wished to remain anonymous. “Make an example of them. What happened to the New York City we all loved? Start fixing it now!”

The victims told police they had a verbal dispute with the suspects before it turned physical, WPIX-TV reported.

The suspects allegedly stole a cellphone, credit cards, a wallet and other personal items from the victims, according to local news outlets.

No arrests were made as of Tuesday morning.