NYC subway attack: Woman in critical condition after face is burned by ‘unknown chemical substance’

A 21-year-old New York City woman is in critical condition Friday after being hit in the face with an “unknown chemical substance” on a subway platform in Brooklyn, police say.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. this morning at the Winthrop Street station “when an unidentified female individual began a verbal dispute with the victim,” according to the NYPD.

“The female individual began following the victim up the stairs and then splashed an unknown chemical substance on the victim’s face,” police said. “The female individual then fled on foot topside to parts unknown.”

The victim – identified by Fox5 NY as a hospital worker who was on her way to her shift – was taken to a local hospital in “critical but stable condition with burns to the left side of the face,” the NYPD says.

Investigators described the suspect as a female with a dark complexion, medium build and black hair, around 20 to 30 years old.

She was last seen wearing “a black jacket with a brown fur on the hood, black pants with white drawings on the legs and black boots,” the NYPD said.

The suspect is wanted for assault.