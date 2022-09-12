NYC suspect randomly pepper-sprays MTA bus driver: report

Police are searching for a woman accused of pepper-spraying a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus driver earlier this year.

The victim, a 38-year-old woman, was operating the BX1 MTA bus in front of a home along Grand Concourse on May 29 when she was injured in the seemingly random attack, police told FOX 5 New York.

The unidentified suspect reportedly walked up to the driver and — apparently unprovoked — pepper-sprayed her in the eyes before getting off the bus and running away.

The bus driver sustained burning to her eyes and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

NEW YORK CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY ‘FORCIBLY PUSHED’ 77-YEAR-OLD LADY TO THE GROUND

No one else was injured during the incident, according to the report.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect. She is described as a woman in her 30s, approximately 5’4″, and weighing 140 pounds with a thin build and dark complexion. She was last seen wearing all-black clothing and matching hat.

NEW YORK CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY RAPED MISSOURI TOURIST ON SUBWAY PLATFORM

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.