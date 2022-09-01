NYC woman, 78, hospitalized after driver drags her out of Access-A-Ride car

A 78-year-old woman in New York City was hospitalized after she was reportedly dragged out of an Access-A-Ride car and left in the middle of a street.

The caught-on-video incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near 1510 East 25th Street in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

The woman was in the back seat of the car when she and the driver had an apparent dispute over where she was supposed to be dropped off, police said. He allegedly dragged her out of the vehicle by her leg and took her phone.

A 35-year-old good Samaritan filming the incident approached the man and told him to give the woman’s phone back. Police said the driver struck the man with the car as he drove away from the scene.

In a video posted on Twitter, the woman is seen lying in the street near a passenger door as the driver stands over her. She can be heard telling the good Samaritan to call the police and said that the driver stole her phone and money.

The good Samaritan tells the woman in the video that he got her phone back and offered to help her.

Both the woman and the good Samaritan were treated at a local hospital.

Police told WABC-TV that the woman was on her way to a physical therapy appointment when the driver drove past the location and refused to stop.

New York City’s Taxi and Limousine Commission tweeted that it is working with police on their investigation.