NYC woman tries to kidnap 5-year-old boy in front of parents on Brooklyn street, police say

A woman is wanted in New York City after grabbing a 5-year-old boy walking with his parents on a street corner and attempting to kidnap him, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. Monday on the corner of Lafayette Avenue and Flatbush Avenue, according to the NYPD.

The unknown female picked up the child and ran about 10 steps before dropping the boy and fleeing on foot toward State Street, police said.

The boy was unharmed during the ordeal and was reunited with his parents.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, whom they described as a female with a medium complexion, about 30 to 40 years old, with a medium build and black short hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red and gray jacket and gray pants.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).