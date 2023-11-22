NYC woman who allegedly threw hot coffee at man in hate crime attack arrested by NYPD

A New York City woman who allegedly threw her hot coffee and cellphone at a man in a hate crime attack has turned herself into the police, according to the New York Police Department.

Officers said Hadasa Bozakkaravani, 48, is accused of making anti-Islamic statements to the victim at Edmonds Playground near Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, before assaulting him.

According to police, Bozakkaravani is facing nine charges, including four separate hate crime charges.

Reports show since the unrest began in the Middle East in early November, New York City has seen a significant jump in hate crimes, including rising anti-Muslim attacks, as tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas war remain high.

According to the report released by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force, the total number of incidents, like the most recent one involving Bozakkaravani, increased by 124% last month.

The report shows that New York City has also seen a 214% spike in anti-Jewish incidents compared to October 2022.

“The men and women of the NYPD continue to work hand in hand with the people we serve throughout the five boroughs,” Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban stated in the report. “Public safety is a shared responsibility that takes everybody, in every neighborhood, doing their part.

“That is how we will sustain low levels of crime and further reduce violence and disorder across our great city.”