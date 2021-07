The latest available crime data from the NYPD’s 6th Precinct, which includes Washington Square Park, shows rapes, murders and felony assaults are up 66.7%, 41.5% and 11.6% year-to-date, respectively. Meanwhile, burglaries and grand larceny are up 87.5% and 27.1%, respectively, within the past month.

