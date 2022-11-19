NYPD finds 3 female family members stabbed to death in Queens home; no arrests made

Three women were found stabbed to death in a New York City home on Friday morning in a “domestic” incident, police said.

The women were all family members and included a 68-year-old, her 47-year-old daughter and a 26-year-old stepdaughter, the NYPD said, according to FOX 5 New York.

No arrests have been made, the NYPD told Fox News Digital.

A home health care worker called 911 to report the deaths after arriving at the house in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood of Queens at about 10:30 a.m.

Police didn’t give any details about the incident but said there’s no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors told FOX 5 the 26-year-old was bedridden.

A woman whose mother worked as an aide for the 26-year-old said her mom is “shocked because she just heard the news, so we bring her down here to see if it’s really true.”

A family member told FOX 5, “It’s very tough, and we’re trying to hang in there. We’re still in disbelief. So it’s pretty much just like a shocker. We’re so devastated. It’s a lot.”

Police have not released the names of the victims or named any suspects.