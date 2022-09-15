NYPD hunt ghoulish masked robbers caught on camera in armed stick-up

Three masked robbery suspects – including one donning a ghoulish disguise – were caught on camera barging into a New York City business and demanding cell phones from patrons.

The New York Police Department, which is asking for the public’s assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of the suspects, said the thieves also nicked $3,000 from the register. The armed stick-up happened within the confines of the 106th Precinct at approximately 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

Surveillance footage showed three unknown armed individuals hop out of a black Mazda 3 sedan and enter the business. Two of the suspects – both wearing dark-colored clothing and face masks – were armed with handguns, while the third individual wore a yellow and gray jacket along with a ghost-face mask and was seen wielding what appeared to be an assault rifle.

Once inside, more surveillance video showed the patrons and customers putting their hands up. The ghost-mask-wearing suspect remained at the front of the store with one of his fellow robbery suspects while the third walked with a garbage bag to each victim and then headed for the register.

The suspects demanded cell phones from persons within the store, taking a total of four.

The suspects then fled the location in a black Mazda 3 sedan. No one was injured as a result of the incident. The suspects are described as males in their 20s or 30s with dark complexions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

All calls are strictly confidential, police said.