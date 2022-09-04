NYPD looking for hit-and-run driver who killed 5-year-old boy in Queens

New York City police are searching for a driver who was caught on video in a hit-and-run that ultimately killed a five-year-old boy.

The hit-and-run happened on Thursday in the East Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens, police said. The boy was crossing 100th Street with his parents just before 5:30 p.m.

A white 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was traveling northbound on McIntosh Street at that moment, police said. The driver attempted to make a left hand turn onto southbound 100th Street when he struck the boy, police said.

The driver did not remain on the scene and fled southbound on 100th Street. EMS transferred the boy to NYC Health + Hospitals / Elmhurst where succumbed to his injuries.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family cover funeral expenses identified the boy as Jonathan Martinez.

“Jonathan was the sweetest and brightest boy,” the page says. “He loved singing and dancing and worshiping the lord. He loved all Spider-Man and car toys.”

NYC police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts and identity of the driver to call 1-800-577-8477.