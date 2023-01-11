NYPD officers, Good Samaritan race to rescue man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn: video

The NYPD has released bodycam video of two officers and a Good Samaritan working together to rescue a man who fell off a train platform and onto the tracks at a Brooklyn station on Monday.

Officers positioned in the transit system were alerted just after 2:30 p.m. that a man fell onto the F/G train tracks near the Smith and 9th Street station and could not pull himself up from the roadbed, police said.

Officer-worn body camera footage shows the Good Samaritan meeting officers in the station and leading them to the man in distress on the tracks.

Working together, they are seen each grabbing hold of the man and lifting him up onto the platform to safety before a train could arrive.

Police credited the officers and Good Samaritan with saving the man’s life.

“Yesterday, while strategically placed on a transit post in the @NYPD76Pct, Officer Green and his partner were alerted of a man who had fallen onto the tracks. In mere seconds they were able to rescue him and save his life,” NYPD Brooklyn South posted on its Twitter account Tuesday.

The man was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition, according to police. No update on the man’s condition was immediately available.

It was unclear how the man fell onto the tracks.

Last month, police shared video of NYPD officers racing to rescue a man who fell onto the subway tracks of the northbound B/Q line inside the 18th Street and Church Avenue subway station in Brooklyn.