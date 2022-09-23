NYPD searches for suspect who attacked, robbed elderly man in East Harlem: video

WARNING: VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND DIFFICULT TO WATCH

A disturbing surveillance video released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) shows an elderly man being brutally attacked in East Harlem last month.

The 85-year-old man was attacked while walking down Lexington Avenue and East 120th Street after 10 p.m. on August 1.

Footage shows the victim walking slowly down the street while the suspect walks behind him.

The suspect then wraps his arm around the elderly man and appears to choke him before pushing him to the ground.

NYC PREGNANT WOMAN ROBBED ON SIDEWALK, THROWN TO THE GROUND BY ATTACKER

As the victim kicked his legs and tried to fight back, the suspect stole his wallet and ran off.

Video shows the man struggling to get up from the ground while the criminal walked away from the scene.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS CONFIRMS MIGRANT DEATH BY SUICIDE AT CITY SHELTER, BLAMES TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT

The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention.

The NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that the investigation remains ongoing.

The NYPD asks anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact them at 800-577-TIPS.

Though shootings and homicide rates decreased in New York City this August, overall crime is still on the rise. The Big Apple reported 23% more acts of crime compared with August 2021.