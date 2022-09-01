NYPD searching for 3 men following broad daylight bat attack

The New York Police Department is hoping the public can help find three men wanted for their participation in a baseball bat attack that took place during broad daylight hours.

Police say the suspects were arguing with a man just before 3 p.m. July 31 in the vicinity of Saint John’s Place and Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn. One of the suspects was caught on camera battering the victim with a baseball bat.

The victim, identified only as a 31-year-old male, was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition with a severe laceration and swelling to the right side of his face.

The suspects all ran away and have not been found. They are described as three males between the ages of 15 to 30.

NYPD HUNT FOR MASKED GUNMAN IN DEADLY SHOOTING OF 25-YEAR-OLD WOMAN NEAR NYU

The male with the baseball bat appears to be a juvenile. He was last seen wearing white sneakers, black sweat pants and a red hoodie.

A second suspect was last seen wearing red and white sneakers, a blue outfit with the word “legendary” and the number 24 printed on the back of it, and a red hat.

A third suspect is described as a male with a beard and last seen wearing black and white sneakers, black sweats, a gray shirt and a black du-rag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.