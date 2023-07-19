NYU opens anti-racist class only to White public school parents: report

New York University (NYU) hosted an all-White “anti-racism” workshop for public school parents in New York City, refusing to include minorities in a move that legal experts are calling, “blatantly discriminatory.”

According to NYU the university’s program, dubbed “From Integration to Anti-Racist Workshop Series (FIAR), included a “series of six monthly workshops designed specifically for white public school parents in New York City committed to becoming anti-racist and to collaboratively building equitable, powerful, multiracial parent communities in their schools.” The FIAR has been an annual program since 2019, the website says.

NYU’s website for the program said that the workshop topics covered in the seminar excluding minorities included:

The program was hosted at NYU’s Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and the Transformation of Schools, which is part of NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development.

Metro Center’s website declares that “[W]hite people have internalized messages, attitudes, and beliefs about white supremacy, regardless of their intentions or awareness, and often act to perpetuate racial hierarchies in our schools and communities.”

According to The Washington Free Beacon, “A few days before the first session, facilitators circulated a flyer entitled “Why a White Space,” to explain “why we are meeting as white folks for these six months.”

The handout, produced by the nonprofit Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere, stressed the importance of “gathering as a white anti-racist community” in order to “unlearn racism …. without having to … subject people of color to … undue trauma or pain.” The handout further asserted that it is important to have “a space for white people to figure out what it means to be an anti-racist white person” and to “learn the skills needed to transform the larger white community.”

The Equal Protection Project of the Legal Insurrection Foundation (EPP) is calling for the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to investigate NYU’s ongoing summer program.

“NYU holding a segregated event as part of its DEI efforts was not a miscommunication or misunderstanding, but was consistent with deeply embedded radicalism on matters of race that permeates the university,” William Jacobson, president of the EPP, told Fox News Digital.

“The fact that the administration did not speak up about it until the Free Beacon exposed the program reflects a cultural problem at NYU, not a failure to communicate,” Jacobson added.

The EPP argued that since NYU is a private institution that receives federal funds from the U.S. Department of Education, then the school cannot brazenly violate federal and state civil rights laws.

“At EqualProtect.org, we reject segregated education regardless of the purpose or who allegedly benefits,” Jacobson said. “We have challenged numerous programs open only to non-[W]hites that were done in the name of DEI, just as we are challenging this NYU program open only to whites. There is no good form of racism.”