OC Air Show – Traffic Changes for This Weekend

This weekend’s Ocean City Air Show will bring heavy traffic – especially to the downtown area of the resort – between Route 50 bridge and 33rd Streets. Expect traffic to be heaviest between 11 and 5pm today and Sunday and watch for changes in the traffic pattern as well.

Traffic patterns in the downtown area will be altered each day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The following traffic patterns will be in effect.

Street and Coastal Highway, 15 Street, and St. Louis Avenue, and 21 Street and Baltimore Ave southbound each day from 3:00 p.m., until cleared. The Route 50 Drawbridge will be skipping the scheduled opening at 3:25 p.m. both days to allow vehicle traffic to enter/exit Ocean City.

City officials encourage Air Show viewers and visitors to arrive in Ocean City before 10:30 a.m. to avoid traffic delays. The Coastal Highway Beach Bus will be running every 15 minutes from 6:00 a.m. to 3 a.m. In addition, the Express Beach Bus will transport to/from the West Ocean City Park N Ride and 17th Street and Baltimore Ave every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Express Beach Bus will transport to/from the 40th Street South Convention Center parking lot and 18th Street and Baltimore Ave approximately every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The bus is $3 Ride-All-Day (exact cash fare required).

In addition, heavy pedestrian traffic is also expected at the Air Show Center and the surrounding areas. Pedestrians are encouraged to use crosswalks and cross with caution. Remember – Walk Smart, Drive Smart, and Bike Smart while enjoying the Air Show Event.