Ocean City, Maryland boardwalk shooting injures 1

A 28-year-old local from the resort town of Ocean City, Maryland, was injured Monday morning in a shooting along the boardwalk, police say.

The gunfire erupted in the area of N. Division St and Atlantic Ave around 2:30 a.m., according to the Ocean City Police Department.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred after a brief altercation,” police said. “There is no threat to the public at this time.”

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” police added.

MARYLAND SHOOTING AT A 7-ELEVEN LEAVES 1 DEAD, 3 INJURED

Investigators identified the victim as a 28-year-old male from Ocean City.

FAMILY OF BALTIMORE MAN WHO DIED DURING ALTERCATION WITH ‘SQUEEGEE KIDS’ TO SUE CITY

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the altercation that led to the shooting.

The Ocean City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.