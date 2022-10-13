Odell Beckham Jr. claims Rams gave him insulting low contract offer

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent as he continues to recover from an ACL injury he suffered in Super Bowl LVI.

The 29-year-old took to social media to tell his side of the story as it relates to contract negations with his former team, the Los Angeles Rams.

“LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me….ANYthing!” he said on Twitter. “So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home !”

Then in a separate tweet, Beckham said the Rams presented him with “the lowest of low offers.”

Speculation has been swirling for months about a potential landing spot for the three-time Pro-Bowl wideout.

Last week, Beckham again shared his sentiments on Twitter. Beckham said he was “goin wherever God put in my heart ! And when the timing is right! Until then im just head down working,” during an exchange with former NFL player Marcus Spears.

Beckham scored the first touchdown in last season’s Super Bowl when he was a member of the Rams, but he was injured in the second quarter.

Two weeks before the big game, Beckham hauled in nine catches for 113 yards in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Beckham was seen on the sidelines for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints Week 2 game in New Orleans. The Buccaneers even posted a video on their official Twitter account of Beckham hugging and chatting with Tom Brady.

Beckham is a native of Louisiana and attended high school in New Orleans.

Just 10 days prior, Beckham spent time with the Rams for their opening night game.

During the Super Bowl banner ceremony at SoFi Stadium, Beckham Jr. sported Rams’ colors, wearing a blue hat, white shirt and yellow pants. At one point he grabbed the mic to tell all the fans watching, “This one’s for you.”

Beckham was drafted No. 12 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and is a three-time Pro Bowler.