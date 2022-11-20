Odell Beckham Jr sets visits with 2 teams as sweepstakes nears its end: report

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes appeared to be coming to the end as two teams have reportedly emerged as favorites to sign the star free-agent wide receiver.

Beckham is set to meet with the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants after Thanksgiving, NFL.com reported Sunday. They are reportedly the only known visits Beckham has on his radar. The two teams are set to do battle on Thanksgiving and both are in contention for the playoffs.

Jerry Jones and Beckham’s former teammates have both talked about the idea of Beckham joining their respective teams.

Beckham suffered an ACL injury while he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams during last season’s Super Bowl, and is expected to be medically cleared possibly this month.

In the meantime, he remains an unsigned free agent. During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones decided to share his thoughts on why the three-time Pro Bowler is still searching for a new team.

The longtime Cowboys owner offered a somewhat muddled response about how he views Beckham’s situation.

“In this particular case, start by asking, ‘Why is it that you’re able to sign him?'” Jones said. “Ask that question. Why? Well, because he’s not on a team. At this time of year? A player of that caliber? That’s rare.”

In an interview with Complex, Beckham provided some insight into which team he may sign with, including the Cowboys.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, whether it was Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill my last – not saying I only got three or four left – but these next three or four years into something where I can buy a home, like I can call this place home.” Beckham said. “I’m tired of living out of two-week suitcases, I’ve done the rock ‘n’ roll life.”

Last season with the Rams, Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He was drafted No. 12 overall in 2014 by the New York Giants. He received Rookie of the Year honors after his first season in East Rutherford.

In 2019, Beckham was traded to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for other players and draft picks.

Beckham and the Browns went on to have an often-unstable relationship during his time in Cleveland. Perhaps the tipping point came in early November 2021, when Beckham’s father posted a video on social media highlighting instances when then-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield failed to throw his son the ball.

Beckham was released and went on sign a one-year deal to join the Rams.

