Officer killed in Philadelphia airport shooting, another injured

One officer was killed and another was wounded in a gunfight at Philadelphia International Airport.

The lethal shooting took place Thursday during a break-in at the compound’s parking lot, according to local outlet Fox 29.

“Anger, devastation and heartbreak are the emotions. One officer gave his life tonight and one is recovering. Please wrap your arms and prayers around their families and our department,” said Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford.

He added, “We will continue our search for those responsible and won’t stop until all are in custody!”

Authorities say the police officers witnessed suspects attempting to break into a vehicle in the airport parking lot and intervened.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the suspects open fired at the officers, wounding one officer with multiple shots to the torso and the other with a shot to the arm, according to Fox 29.

The officer with multiple gun shot wounds to the torso died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital around 11:30pm.

The officer wounded in the arm is expected to survive after being treated at Jefferson Hospital.

“Heartbroken by the tragic loss of a [Philadelphia police] officer,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “My thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time, and I pray for the second officer’s swift recovery.”

The slain officer was reportedly a 22-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department with a wife and one child.

No arrests have been reported yet n connection to the shooting, but police are searching for a black Dodge Durango seen fleeing the scene by ramming through an airport gate,

District Attorney Larry Krasner blamed the shooting on “gun-crazy politicians who oppose commonsense gun regulations.”

“A Philadelphia Police officer’s life ended violently last night, while another officer is recovering from gunshot wounds sustained in an airport parking area where the officers interrupted the shooters, who were engaged in other crimes involving cars,” Krasner wrote.

The district attorney continued, “Law enforcement across multiple agencies are working continuously to identify those responsible — without the ability to quickly match ballistics on scene to a firearm that can be traced via database to point of regulated sale and owner, all because gun-crazy politicians serve the NRA’s bloody agenda instead of serving and protecting the public. America has more guns than people, thanks to the same gun-crazy politicians who oppose commonsense gun regulations.”