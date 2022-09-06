OH fair ends with fights and gunshots, at least 10 arrested

Authorities say at least 10 people were arrested after fights broke out and shots were fired at a fair in Ohio over the holiday weekend.

The Mahoning County sheriff’s office said the disorder at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio began at about 10 p.m. Saturday near some of the fair rides. Sheriff Jerry Greene said the fight broke up into smaller fights in that area and outside the fair gates. The fair was locked down and then evacuated by law enforcement officers.

Greene said three of the people arrested were adults and the others were juveniles. All were charged with disorderly conduct and some with resisting arrest and obstruction. A 14-year-old was found to be carrying a pistol that went off in a parking area.

Two vehicles at the scene were struck by gunfire, but authorities said they weren’t aware of any injuries.

Greene said the sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of the fight. Officials said the fair would go on Sunday with increased security.

The Canfield Fair said in a statement Sunday that the board would not tolerate such conduct. Officials vowed “all steps necessary to ensure the safety of all those attending and working at the fair including an enhanced police presence for the remainder of this year’s fair.”