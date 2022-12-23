Ohio 5-month-old found safe after being kidnapped three days ago

Kason Thomas, a 5-month-old baby kidnapped three days ago in Columbus, Ohio, was found safe in a Papa John’s parking lot in Indianapolis on Thursday evening, according to police.

The woman accused of kidnapping Kason, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, was arrested just hours before he was found.

Jackson allegedly stole a Honda Accord from a Donatos Pizza while Kason’s mother went inside the restaurant to pick up an order for a DoorDash delivery.

Kyair Thomas was found abandoned but safe at the Dayton International Airport, about 70 miles west of the Donatos Pizza, at about 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kason was found in the same clothes and in the stolen vehicle on Thursday.

“The 5-month-old boy is in good health & being transported to a hospital to be checked out,” the Columbus Division of Police tweeted.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges Jackson will face.

The twins’ paternal grandmother, Fonda Thomas, rejoiced with other family members at a press conference on Thursday evening.

“My tears have turned to joy,” Thomas said, according to the Columbus Dispatch. “My grandsons get to open up their presents simultaneously. Not one alone, wishing that the other one was there. I’m so happy. I’m so grateful.”