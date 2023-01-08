Ohio deputies mock ‘Blizzard Bandit’ who made off with ‘precisely $0.00’

Ohio sheriff’s deputies say that a “Blizzard Bandit” broke into a pub in late December and walked away with no money.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident happened on Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:12 a.m. at Brubaker’s Pub in Green, Ohio when a man broke into the business and attempted to steal money out of the cash register.

However, deputies say that the man “braved sub-zero temperatures, blizzard winds (and now, public ignominy) to make off with precisely $0.00.”

The man can be seen in surveillance video smashing a glass door to gain entry to the building, then tries to jump over the bar area, but fails.

He then walked behind the bar and attempted to take money from the cash register.

Deputies say the man is a White male and drove what appears to be a gray Ford sedan.

People with information about the incident are encouraged to contact (330) 643-2131.