Ohio fire crews battling large blaze after explosion at metal alloy factory

A reported fire at a Cleveland-area metal factory prompted multiple fire crews to respond.

Witnesses said an explosion occurred at the I Schumann & Co. metal and paint plant in Oakwood Village, WKYC-TV reported. The company produces copper alloys.

A large plume of smoke coming from the building could be seen in the air. Details about any possible injuries have not been released by authorities, Fox 8 reported.

Videos posted to social media purportedly show damaged vehicles struck by debris from the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.