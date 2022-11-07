Ohio homeowner opens fire on reported burglar, hits suspect in buttocks

An Ohio homeowner sent a suspected burglar to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks after finding the man inside his home in the middle of the night.

“I got a shot off him. He was coming right toward me,” the Franklin, Ohio, homeowner told 911 dispatchers, according to WKRC.

Police in Franklin say they reported to a home in the town on Nov. 2 at about 3:25 a.m. after a call reporting a burglary where the homeowner shot at the suspect.

“The caller was unaware whether they hit the person or not and he was clearly scared on the phone and he did not want to get off the phone with dispatch until he saw an officer,” Franklin Lt. Brian Pacifico told Fox 19. Police said the homeowner was justified in firing his weapon.

The victim told dispatchers during the call: “I don’t know if it hit him or not.”

“Oh God. Oh, I’m a nervous wreck. I just happened to hear the door slide, and then I said, ‘Hey,’ and he turned toward me, he started walking toward me like, ‘I didn’t know you was in here.’ I didn’t know if… I thought he was going to kill me,” the homeowner continued in his 911 call, according to Fox 19.

A nephew of the victim added that his uncle is partially blind and had gotten home from the hospital the day prior to the incident, according to WKRC.

The suspect, who police identified as 36-year-old Jeffery L. Carl, fled the home following the shooting. Police dispatched a K9 to help track the suspect, who left a trail of blood, to a nearby shed. Carl was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

“My reaction was, ‘Damn, somebody shot that boy in the a–,’” Joe Lewis, the owner of the shed where Carl was located, told WKRC.

Lewis is a friend of the suspect and Carl also knew the victim, calling him an “uncle, pretty much” when talking to police.

“He ain’t a dangerous person. He just got issues like all of us do,” Lewis told WKRC.

The family of the victim told the outlet that Carl had previously targeted the homeowner, stealing guns and music equipment.

“I’m hoping he get it right. Hoping he get his life right,” said Lewis.

Police said Carl will be charged with burglary and had a warrant for domestic violence at the time of the incident. He’s being held on a $10,000 bond, Pacifico told Fox News Digital, and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.