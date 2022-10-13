Ohio incel wanted to kill women he had been ‘deprived’ of and fantasized about ‘having’: manifesto

A self-described “incel,” or “involuntary celibate,” from Ohio, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to plotting a mass shooting, wrote in a 2019 manifesto that the wanted the “death” of women he had been “deprived” of, yet cherished and fanaticized about “having.”

Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro admitted to planning a hate crime to shoot 3,000 people, including sorority girls, at an Ohio university in 2021.

In a manifesto titled, “A Hideous Symphony, a manifesto written by Tres Genco, the socially exiled incel,” dated Aug. 3, 2019, the then-19-year-old wrote that he was “set to go into the U.S. Army” to train for “the attainment of one reality,” according to an indictment.

Genco described that “reality” as “the death of what” he had been “deprived most, but also cherish and fantasize at the opportunity of having but has been neglected of; Women.”

“I will slaughter out of hatred, jealousy, and revenge,” he wrote. “I will take away the power of life that they withhold from me, by showing there is more than just happiness and fulfillment, there is encompassing death, the great equalizer that will bear all of us into its seductively calm velvet of silence and serenity.”

In another note obtained by law enforcement, Genco said he wanted to “aim big” for a 3,000-person kill count, the indictment states.

The day he wrote his manifesto, Genco searched online for sororities and information about the Ohio university where he planned to conduct the attack. In 2019, he purchased gloves, a bulletproof vest a hoodie with the word, “Revenge,” a bowie knife, a skull face mask, two Glock 17 magazines and a holster.

The incel movement is an online community mostly composed of men who blame women for their own sexual inactivity.

Genco maintained a number of profiles on a popular incel website between at least July 2019 through mid-March 2020, publishing hundreds of posts throughout that period. In one post, he detailed spraying women and couples with orange juice from a water gun. Known incel Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and injured 14 others in a 2014 shooting outside the University of California Santa Barbara, also sprayed students with orange juice from a water gun.

“I put some orange juice in a water gun, I was planning to spray some foids [sic] and couples like ER did, when I finally did do it, it was ER’s birthday and I didn’t even know that. Felt like I was spiritually connected to the saint on that day … I drove up to them saying hi that day and they didn’t even look up, they just when ‘uhuh’ so they get sprayed in the f—ing face.I suggest it to all incels, extremely empowering action,” Genco wrote in a post on the website, according to the indictment.

“Foids” is a slang for “femoids” — a derogatory term for women used by incels.

In January 2020, Genco wrote a document titled “isolated” from the future perspective of someone who had just committed a “horrible” crime, the indictment states.

“If you’re reading this, I’ve done something horrible. Somehow you’ve come across the writings of the deluded and homicidal, not an easy task, and for that I congratulate you for your curiosity and willingness to delve into such a dark topic,” singed, “Your hopeful friend and murderer,” he wrote.

Federal agents arrested the 22-year-old in July 2021 after responding to a domestic incident at his mobile home in Hillsboro, and he has remained in custody in Butler County since then.

According to police who testified at Genco’s trial, the defendant’s mother had called 911 saying her son had a gun and threatened to kill her.

Once detectives arrived at the location and questioned Genco, they found weapons, body armor and ammunition inside a vehicle on the property. They also discovered a firearm in his room, at which point police realized they were not responding to just a domestic indecent, according to court documents.

Highland County Sheriffs Office Sgt. Vincent Antinore recalled in his testimony that Genco’s mother said her son had recently moved from California to Ohio “to get out of the city,” but neither place seemed to “work” for him, and he eventually enrolled in the military.

Genco attended Army basic training in Georgia through December 2019 before he was discharged for entry-level performance and conduct.

“After this, she stated she doesn’t feel she knows him anymore, he was so angry and aggressive,” Antinore recalled. “The mother spoke of a letter she had read that was what she believed a plan for Tres to harm a lot of people.”

Highland County Dect. Erica Engle testified that Genco’s mother interpreted his interest in the military as wanted to get “back on track…only once he got out of the military, he became a very different person.”

“He was very agitated. He just did things that were out of character,” the detective recalled his mother saying. “He had traveled to Greece for ten days without knowing anybody or no rhyme or reason why he went, never discussed why he was leaving, never discussed with her what he was going to be doing while he was there.”

The 22-year-old has pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime and faces a sentencing of up to life in prison because the plot included an attempt to kill.