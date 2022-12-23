Ohio kidnapping suspected arrested, 5-month-old boy still missing

A woman accused of stealing a car with twin 5-month-old boys from a Columbus, Ohio, restaurant was arrested in Indianapolis Thursday evening, but one of the boys is still missing.

Kasson Thomas and his twin brother were in the backseat of their mom’s 2010 Honda Accord when police said Nalah Jackson allegedly stole the car Tuesday night while their mom filled a DoorDash order.

One of the boys was found at Dayton International Airport earlier this week and is safe, but Kasson, who was believed to be with Jackson, remains missing.

IDAHO MURDERS: FBI ADDS AGENTS TO UNSOLVED SLAYINGS AS 10K TIPS FLOOD IN, POLICE SAY

The active Amber Alert in Ohio has now expanded and is active in Indiana, where temperatures will drop to single digits with some rain and snow heading into the holiday weekend.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information to locate the missing 5-month-old.

The FBI urged anyone with information to call the nationwide tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau at 614-645-4701.

Police didn’t say what charges Jackson will face.