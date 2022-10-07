Ohio man dies after falling from South Carolina hotel balcony

An Ohio man died after falling from the balcony of a South Carolina hotel last Friday.

Markell Hope, 34, of Akron, Ohio, was attempting to do a handstand on a 15th-floor balcony at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach when he plummeted to the ground.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. ET, as Hurricane Ian moved north and flooded the area.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told Fox News Digital in a release that Hope died of his injuries at the scene.

The Myrtle Beach police are investigating the incident.

Fox News’ requests for comment from the police department and the hotel were not immediately returned.