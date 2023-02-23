Ohio mom calls out Biden, officials after East Palestine train disaster: ‘They think we’re all dumb hicks’

A young mother in East Palestine, Ohio sounded off against President Biden and other government officials in the wake of the Norfolk Southern train crash earlier this month.

In an interview with the New York Post on Wednesday, Lindsay Johnston accused Republican Governor Mike DeWine and other government officials of endangering East Palestine residents by telling them to go back home.

On February 3, a freight train derailed on the outskirts of East Palestine, releasing hazardous materials in the air. Residents within a 1-mile radius were evacuated while officials burned the chemicals in an attempt to dispose of them.

Johnston, whose home is within the 1-mile radius, said that she does not trust officials who say the area is now safe.

PETE BUTTIGIEG RIPPED FOR BEING ‘NO SHOW’ IN TOXIC OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: ‘COMPLETE DISCONNECT’

“Local officials and Governor DeWine have been telling us it’s safe to go home, but how do they know it’s safe? They don’t,” Johnston argued.

“They think we’re all dumb hicks who voted for Trump and they can pull anything over on us,” the 26-year-old mother said. “They do know we can’t vote against them if we’re dead.”

“It’s not surprising [President] Biden chose going to Ukraine over us. Why would he care about us? He knows we’re not going to vote for him,” Johnson concluded.

Johnston also said she and her husband got rashes and sore throats after visiting their home in the wake of the derailment. “We don’t even know the correct way to clean our home to get rid of the chemicals on the furniture and in the rugs and floor because no one will tell us,” she said.

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: OFFICIALS INSIST EAST PALESTINE IS SAFE BUT RESIDENTS AREN’T BUYING IT

Activist Erin Brokovich advised residents to “trust their own instincts” in terms of water and air hazards on Fox Business’s “Kennedy” last week.

“They need to believe what it is they’re smelling, what it is they’re seeing, what it is they’re feeling, what it is they’re experiencing,” Brockovich said.

Johnston’s interview took place a day before “The View” co-host Joy Behar lashed out against East Palestine residents who supported President Trump.

“I don’t know why they would ever vote for him, somebody who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA’s chemical safety office,” Behar said. “That’s who you voted for in that district — Donald Trump, who reduces all safety.”