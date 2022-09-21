Ohio oil refinery closed down after 2 killed in fire

An oil refinery east of Toledo, Ohio, was shut down Wednesday morning after a fire broke out killing at least two people.

The blaze at the BP’s Husky Toledo Refinery began Tuesday night, according to BP. The company did not indicate how the fire started or how badly the plant was damaged.

“Our highest priority remains the safety of our staff, the responders and the public,” BP spokesperson Megan Baldino told the Associated Press.

Baldino confirmed that two people died in the fire, but she did not identify them other than saying they were refinery workers. She did say that all other employees were accounted for and safe.

BP said that it used its own fire department as well as local firefighters to combat the blaze.

Last month, BP announced it was selling half of its stake in the refinery to joint venture partner Cenovus Energy. The facility is capable of processing as much as 160,000 barrels of crude oil in a day.

This is the second fire at a BP oil refinery in less than a month. A plant in Indiana had to be shut down temporarily in late August after an electrical fire broke out. Nobody was injured or killed in that incident.