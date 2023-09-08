Ohio parents smoke drugs in hotel with infant before mother dies, father fails to call police: report

A Cincinnati, Ohio, man who allegedly kept his 7-month-old girl in the same hotel room as her mother’s dead corpse, while failing to report the death, has been arrested, according to reports.

FOX 8 in Ohio reported that 32-year-old Troy Mahaffey of the College Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati faces charges of child endangerment and failing to report a death.

Police responded to the Days Inn & Suites on Lebanon Road in Sharonville on Aug. 2 to conduct a welfare check, and when they arrived, they found Mahaffey’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Geri Mays, unresponsive on a bed.

DOJ FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST OHIO LANDLORD ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY HARASSING TENANTS OVER 11-YEAR PERIOD

Police allege that when they first arrived at the hotel room, Mahaffey looked surprised to see the officers. Then, when the officers asked to speak with Mays and Mahaffey, he responded, “That’s what we just called for.”

Mahaffey told police Mays was passed out, though court records show she died of a suspected overdose.

The first responders pronounced Mays dead and said she had “full rigor mortis with lividity present,” suggesting she died hours before police showed up.

OHIO WOMAN ALLEGEDLY POINTED FAKE GUN AT DEAD DAUGHTER’S EX: ‘YOU’RE NEXT’

Detectives at the scene learned from officers that Mahaffey is a suspected drug dealer and sold drugs to a man and woman who were in the room with him, Mays and their daughter.

Police reported that everyone except for Mahaffey smoked crack cocaine in the room the night before. Troy, police added, smoked marijuana, and everyone was smoking drugs with the child present.

When police interviewed the man and woman in the room with Mahaffey and Mays, they said they arrived at the hotel the night before and smoked crack with Mays.

OHIO TEEN WHO INTENTIONALLY KILLED BOYFRIEND IN HIGH-SPEED CRASH LEFT TWISTED ONLINE TRIBUTES TO HIM

Police learned Mays was up at 5 a.m. that morning, and she got into an argument with Mahaffey, complaining her chest hurt. When asked if she needed an ambulance, the report noted, she refused.

Fifteen minutes before police arrived, the man and woman told police, Mahaffey woke them up, and while they did not know Mays was dead, they said they knew something was wrong based on how Mahaffey was acting.

Sharonville police apprehended Mahaffey and transported him to police headquarters for questioning.

BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE OF CONTROVERSIAL FATAL POLICE SHOOTING IN OHIO RELEASED TO THE PUBLIC

Police said the baby was examined by paramedics and transported to the police station before being released to the Hamilton County Department of Job and Family Services.

The man and woman in the room were arrested because of open warrants, police added.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The scene was handed over to the heroin task force, and an investigator located white powder suspected to be heroin on the bathroom sink, the station reported. Investigators also located more drugs and paraphernalia, including a baggie of white powder suspected to be heroin, and Xanax pills.