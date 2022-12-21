Ohio police searching for 5-month-old twin allegedly kidnapped by homeless woman

Police issued an urgent plea for the public’s help in locating a homeless woman and a baby that she is accused of kidnapping on Monday evening in Columbus, Ohio.

Nalah Jackson, 24, allegedly stole a 2010 Honda Accord that had two 5-month-old twins inside at a Donatos Pizza around 9:45 p.m. on Monday.

The twins’ mother was working as a DoorDash delivery driver at the time and had run inside the restaurant to pick up an order.

“Employees at the Donatos stated a homeless female, Nalah Jackson, was in the restaurant and left when the victim walked in,” Columbus police chief Elaine Bryant said.

One of the twins, Kyair, was found abandoned but safe at the Dayton International Airport, about 70 miles west of the Donatos Pizza, around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

FATHER OF MISSING TEXAS 3-YEAR-OLD SPEAKS OUT AS SEARCH CONTINUES: ‘HAVE NOT EATEN OR SLEPT’

Later that day, Jackson walked into a gas station in the Dayton suburb of Huber Heights and asked an employee for money while still driving the stolen vehicle.

Police are now urging her to also return 5-month-old Kason Thomas.

“I plead to you. Please return Kason Thomas. We thank you for returning Kyair. You’ve already shown us you can do the right thing.”

The stolen vehicle has a ripped temporary tag and a bumper sticker that says Westside Toys on the back.

An AMBER alert was issued for Ohio, while a BOLO alert was also issued for several surrounding states.

Anyone with information pertaining to the search can call the Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau at (614) 645-4701.